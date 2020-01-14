HGTV’s Biggest Renovation Project Ever Could be Your Home Town
HGTV has renovated the Brady Bunch House, and every year the channel outdoes itself with the HGTV Dream Home. What's next? How about an entire town!
If you've ever watched Home Town, you know that Erin and Ben Napier know how to restore a house to it's original beauty. In addition to restoring houses in their home town of Laurel, Mississippi the couple have played a pivotal role in revitalizing their downtown. Now, they are ready to take on an entire town! In HGTV's upcoming 6 episode series, Home Town Takeover, the Napiers will work to bring life back into the winning small town.
I can think of several towns in the Tri-State that could be strong contenders for a renovation. Think small population, buildings and home that have unique architecture, and parks that need sprucing up.
Haubstadt, IN
This little down is full of German heritage, and that's celebrated every summer with the Haubstadt Sommerfest. Haubstadt is also home to Tri-State Speedway.
Owensville, IN
With a population of just over 1,200 and a little downtown that could use some tlc, Owensville would be a great choice for a renovation.
Patoka, IN
There are so many empty buildings that could really be nice, with the help of HGTV.
Princeton, IN
My home town of Princeton is my top pick for Home Town Takeover. Now, there have been a ton of improvements in the past few years, but the downtown buildings really need help.
Erin and Ben would certainly get some inspiration from the majestic courthouse and the city's history.