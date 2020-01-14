RECALL: Sandwiches Sold in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
The makers of Premo Brand and Fresh Grab pre-made sandwiches are urging you not to eat several varieties of their product after discovering they could be contaminated with the bacteria, Listeria.
Lipari Foods voluntarily expanded a recall they issued back on January 6th to include the following sandwiches:
Brand: Fresh Grab Breakfast Muffin Sandwich
Lipari Number: 252153
Size: 6 oz.
Best By: 1/23/2020
Lot Number: 03202001
UPC: 612510003039
Brand: Fresh Grab Chicken & Swiss Sandwich
Lipari Number: 252204
Size: 5 oz.
Best By: 1/23/2020
Lot Number: 03202001
UPC: 612510003213
Brand: Fresh Grab Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Lipari Number: 251694
Size: 6 oz.
Best By: 1/23/2020
Lot Number: 03202001
UPC: 612510001042
Brand: Premo Meat Lover’s Sub
Lipari Number: 970844
Size: 7 oz.
Best By: 1/21/2020
Lot Number: 03202001
UPC: 612510093832
Brand: Premo Pub Burger
Lipari Number: 207970
Size: 5 oz.
Best By: 1/23/2020
Lot Number: 03202001
UPC: 612510003015
Brand: Premo Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub
Lipari Number: 996428
Size: 7 oz.
Best By: 1/23/2020
Lot Number: 03202001
UPC: 612510094037
Brand: Premo Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Lipari Number: 915537
Size: 6 oz.
Best By: 1/23/2020
Lot Number: 03202001
UPC: 612510001042
Brand: Premo Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich
Lipari Number: 207455
Size: 5 oz.
Best By: 1/21/2020
Lot Number: 03202001
UPC: 612510088494
The sandwiches were distributed by the company to stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
In people with healthy immune systems, Listeria infection can cause symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, it can be life-threatening for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.
At the time of the recall, no illnesses have been reported in relation to the products under the recall. If you have any of these sandwiches in your refrigerator, throw them out immediately. If you've recently eaten one of the products, and begin to feel any of the symptoms listed, call your doctor immediately.
[Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration]