RECALL: Sandwiches Sold in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

The makers of Premo Brand and Fresh Grab pre-made sandwiches are urging you not to eat several varieties of their product after discovering they could be contaminated with the bacteria, Listeria.

Lipari Foods voluntarily expanded a recall they issued back on January 6th to include the following sandwiches:

(Lipari Foods via the U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

Brand: Fresh Grab Breakfast Muffin Sandwich

Lipari Number: 252153

Size: 6 oz.

Best By: 1/23/2020

Lot Number: 03202001

UPC: 612510003039

(Lipari Foods via the U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

Brand: Fresh Grab Chicken & Swiss Sandwich

Lipari Number: 252204

Size: 5 oz.

Best By: 1/23/2020

Lot Number: 03202001

UPC: 612510003213

(Lipari Foods via the U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

Brand: Fresh Grab Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

Lipari Number: 251694

Size: 6 oz.

Best By: 1/23/2020

Lot Number: 03202001

UPC: 612510001042

(Lipari Foods via the U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

Brand: Premo Meat Lover’s Sub

Lipari Number: 970844

Size: 7 oz.

Best By: 1/21/2020

Lot Number: 03202001

UPC: 612510093832

(Lipari Foods via the U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

Brand: Premo Pub Burger

Lipari Number: 207970

Size: 5 oz.

Best By: 1/23/2020

Lot Number: 03202001

UPC: 612510003015

(Lipari Foods via U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

Brand: Premo Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub

Lipari Number: 996428

Size: 7 oz.

Best By: 1/23/2020

Lot Number: 03202001

UPC: 612510094037

(Lipari Foods via the U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

Brand: Premo Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

Lipari Number: 915537

Size: 6 oz.

Best By: 1/23/2020

Lot Number: 03202001

UPC: 612510001042

(Lipari Foods via the U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

Brand: Premo Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich

Lipari Number: 207455

Size: 5 oz.

Best By: 1/21/2020

Lot Number: 03202001

UPC: 612510088494

The sandwiches were distributed by the company to stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

In people with healthy immune systems, Listeria infection can cause symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, it can be life-threatening for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

At the time of the recall, no illnesses have been reported in relation to the products under the recall. If you have any of these sandwiches in your refrigerator, throw them out immediately. If you've recently eaten one of the products, and begin to feel any of the symptoms listed, call your doctor immediately.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration]