Proposed IN Law Allows Police To Take Your Car If You Pass School Bus With Stop Arm Out

Getty Images/iStockphoto

There is a new proposed law in Indiana that, if passed, could cost you your vehicle if you violate it.

According to WTHR, one Indiana lawmaker is proposing a new state law that aims to crack down on people who pass a school bus with its stop arm out.

Sen. Ron Alting's law would allow police to seize the car of a driver who recklessly passes a school bus stopped to pick up students.

This law is still in the early stages of being passed. We will update you on the latest if/when this proposed law will be approved by the state.

Until then, keep this in mind when driving your vehicle around school buses. It is ILLEGAL to pass a school bus with its stop arm extended. If you're confused when to stop for school buses, check out the diagram below.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Categories: News, Photos, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top