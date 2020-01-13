Proposed IN Law Allows Police To Take Your Car If You Pass School Bus With Stop Arm Out

There is a new proposed law in Indiana that, if passed, could cost you your vehicle if you violate it.

According to WTHR, one Indiana lawmaker is proposing a new state law that aims to crack down on people who pass a school bus with its stop arm out.

Sen. Ron Alting's law would allow police to seize the car of a driver who recklessly passes a school bus stopped to pick up students.

This law is still in the early stages of being passed. We will update you on the latest if/when this proposed law will be approved by the state.

Until then, keep this in mind when driving your vehicle around school buses. It is ILLEGAL to pass a school bus with its stop arm extended. If you're confused when to stop for school buses, check out the diagram below.