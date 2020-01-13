Nutmeg the Potbelly Pig Needs a Forever Home [Photos]

The Hopkins County Humane Society is looking for your help. They are currently housing a 4-year-old male potbelly pig named Nutmeg. Nutmeg really needs a forever home.

The Hopkins County Humane Society posted Nutmeg's photo and story on Saturday and he's been quite the hit on social media. But we still need to get him adopted. So, if you know someone who has room for a 103-pound pig, send them over. The adoption fee is only $30!

If you have additional questions you can email hopkinscohs@gmail.com or you can call 270-821-8965.