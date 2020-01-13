Check Out This $75,000 Old Corydon, Kentucky School For Sale
There is an abandoned school building in Corydon, Kentucky that is for sale, and the asking price is $75,000.
The school, located at 635 Main St Corydon, Kentucky, was built in 1950. There is over 28,000 square feet that includes class rooms, a gymnasium, and more. Not to mention a lot of parking areas and it's located on 3.5 acres.
If one would choose to buy this property, there would endless possibilities: offices, a building for area youth, homeless shelter, or even a home. You could definitely get creative with this place. Check out some of the photos of the building.
