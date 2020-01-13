Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour with The Wallflowers Coming to Indy

13 is proving itself to be a very lucky number for me. Today, January 13, 2020 Matchbox 20 announced their summer 2020 tour dates! When we chatted with Rob Thomas last year, he mentioned that MB20 would tour in 2020, so basically he told us first! The band last toured together in 2017 with The Counting Crows. This time, they guys are bringing The Wallflowers with them. Now, to the important details:

Produced by Live Nation, “Matchbox Twenty 2020” will get underway on July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA and will wrap-up with an epic night under the stars at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl on September 28. The tour will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center located in Noblesville, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2020 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. All dates will also feature special guest The Wallflowers.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com. For additional ticketing information, visit www.MatchboxTwenty.com.

Matchbox Twenty is working with VNUE's DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition "instant" collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour. Fans may pre-order the CD sets via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase their tickets. VIP ticket buyers will receive a download card free with their purchase of every VIP package. Fans may also pre-order via DiscLive's website (www.disclive.net) and can have CDs shipped, or can pick them up at the show(s) they attend.