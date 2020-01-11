Tornado Watch in Effect Until Saturday Afternoon for Several Kentucky Counties

As expected, a line of severe storms made it's way into the Tri-State early Saturday morning, bringing with it the chance for the formation of tornadoes for several counties in western Kentucky.

The National Weather Service in Paducah issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties in Kentucky until 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

ALLEN

BUTLER

CALDWELL

CHRISTIAN

DAVIESS

HANCOCK

HOPKINS

LOGAN

LYON

MCLEAN

MUHLENBERG

OHIO

SIMPSON

TODD

TRIGG

Remember, a Watch means conditions are favorable for the the formation of a tornado. If a tornado is spotted, a Warning will be issued. We'll keep you up to date in the event that occurs.

[Source: National Weather Service]