Tornado Watch in Effect Until Saturday Afternoon for Several Kentucky Counties
As expected, a line of severe storms made it's way into the Tri-State early Saturday morning, bringing with it the chance for the formation of tornadoes for several counties in western Kentucky.
The National Weather Service in Paducah issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties in Kentucky until 1:00 p.m. Central Time.
- ALLEN
- BUTLER
- CALDWELL
- CHRISTIAN
- DAVIESS
- HANCOCK
- HOPKINS
- LOGAN
- LYON
- MCLEAN
- MUHLENBERG
- OHIO
- SIMPSON
- TODD
- TRIGG
Remember, a Watch means conditions are favorable for the the formation of a tornado. If a tornado is spotted, a Warning will be issued. We'll keep you up to date in the event that occurs.
[Source: National Weather Service]