Tornado Watch in Effect Until Saturday Afternoon for Several Kentucky Counties

As expected, a line of severe storms made it's way into the Tri-State early Saturday morning, bringing with it the chance for the formation of tornadoes for several counties in western Kentucky.

The National Weather Service in Paducah issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties in Kentucky until 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

  • ALLEN
  • BUTLER
  • CALDWELL
  • CHRISTIAN
  • DAVIESS
  • HANCOCK
  • HOPKINS
  • LOGAN
  • LYON
  • MCLEAN
  • MUHLENBERG
  • OHIO
  • SIMPSON
  • TODD
  • TRIGG

Remember, a Watch means conditions are favorable for the the formation of a tornado. If a tornado is spotted, a Warning will be issued. We'll keep you up to date in the event that occurs.

