Kids and parents are gonna love Cmoe's Free Family Night coming next month.

Be sure to Save the Date for Thursday, February 6th. Everyone is invited to join the fun from 5 pm to 8 pm and admission is free.

There's so much to explore and enjoy at the Children's Museum of Evansville:

Quack Factory

Fantastic Plastic

Live Well

Work Smart

ArtMaker Studio

Kids World

Speak Loud

All children must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older. Guests will be asked to complete a quick survey at the desk upon entry.

Get there in plenty of time to let the kids enjoy all that cMoe has to offer. Last admittance will be at 7:30 pm.

Visit cmoekids.org for more information and follow them on Facebook.