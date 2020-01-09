Planning for the 7th annual Mardi Gras Grand Parade is well underway and parade entries are now being accepted. If you'd like to enter your business, organization, marching band, dance troupe or maybe a float you've built with your friends - now is the time! Registration is open now through Monday, February 10th.

The parade is hosted by the Franklin Street Events Association, a local non-profit organization that provides a number of family & community minded events to our city. There is no entry fee required for school bands and clubs or for Franklin Street businesses. Entry for non-profits is $25 and for businesses $50. The parade will take place beginning at 4pm on Saturday, February 22nd along a spectator-filled Franklin Street from St Joe Avenue to Wabash Avenue. As a parade participant, you're encouraged to bring beads to toss to onlookers along Franklin Street. If you'd like to register an entry, the entry form can be found on the official Facebook event page. If you have questions, contact Jim Bush at 812-589-9982 or via email Jim@riseupandrun.com.