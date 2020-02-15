Celebrate Mardi Gras on Franklin Street February 21-22

Get ready to collect some beads and check out all of the amazing floats along Franklin Street this Saturday for the Franklin Street Mardi Gras Grand Parade! The parade will be full of individuals and businesses (including GBF!) and we'll be tossing beads as we roll along Franklin Street. The parade kicks off at 4pm.

If that's not enough Mardi Gras fun for ya, check out the Franklin Street Mardi Gras Pub Crawl this Friday, February 21st & Saturday February 22nd beginning at 6pm. You can pick up an armband for $10 and it will get you into all of the bars on Franklin Street, plus your armband will provide access to shuttle service, free cab rides home, and access to a Scavenger Hunt - a chance to win trip to the Big Easy!

Laissez les bon temps rouler!