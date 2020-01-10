Couple Destined to Live Happily Ever: Sleeping Beauty Proposal
Some Disney super fans have the dream of proposing or being proposed to, in front of the iconic castle, at Disney's Magic Kingdom. Lee Loechler took his Disney proposal to the next level, by working with an animator to put himself and his girlfriend in the movie Sleeping Beauty!
The entire proposal is amazing, but the coolest part, is when the animated Lee tosses the engagement ring to the real life Lee. The look on his now fiance' (She said yes) is priceless. Then, she looks around the theatre and realizes it's full of their friends and family. This magical proposal really needs to be followed up by a Disney Fairy Tale Wedding.
