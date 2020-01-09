Aglow Ministry (Shaped by FAITH)

Patricia Long is the KY State Representative for Aglow International Ministry & Pam Hemmersbach is a board member on the local Aglow Board along with leading with the Aglow Lighthouse events in Owensboro.

Both of these women have a passion for prayer and equipping women to share their stories and know who they are in Christ. Aglow began in 1967 with a group of four or five women. Little did they know that their small beginnings would flourish into an international ministry, which is now reaching 170 nations.

Around the world, Aglow leaders have been transformed and are transforming their communities through life-changing truth taught by Graham Cooke in Game Changer and Life Changers Courses. These teachings bring people into knowing God in a more deeper, personal way.

Prayer has always been one of the foundation aspects of Aglow. To find out more about Aglow International https://www.aglow.org/

To find out about their local Lighthouse events check out their Facebook page Owensboro KY Aglow International

Owensboro Aglow Lighhouse Events:

January 11th Soup, Subs and Social 10am-12pm Logsdon Center, 2400 Friendship Drive Owensboro, KY

February 8th Prayer Walk 10am-12pm Logsdon Center, Owensboro, KY

March 14th Emergency Preparedness 10am-12pm Logsdon Center, Owensboro, KY

April 11th Community Prayer Walk 10am-12pm Logsdon Center, Owensboro, KY

May 9th Garden Pary 10am-12pm 2612 Hillbrooke Parkway, Owensboro, KY

June 13th Prayer Walk 10am-12pm Logsdon Center, Owensboro, KY

Find out more about Aglow and how you can partner with them on Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.