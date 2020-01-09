U.S. Secret Service Gives EPD a Nod For Their Work in Stopping ATM Skimming Ring

The U.S. Secret Service gave Evansville Police Department a not so secret shout out!

On December 29th, the news broke that EPD and the FBI were investigating after credit card skimmers were found in Evansville. According to our media partners Eyewitness News, an arrest was made the same day Old National Bank alerted authorities to the suspicious activity.

One Monday January 6th, the official U.S. Secret Service Twitter account tweeted a nod to EPD for their work in an investigation that stopped an ATM skimming ring that was responsible for over $500,000 in counterfeit debt.

The Indianapolis Field Office partnered with the Evansville Police Department to stop an ATM skimming ring responsible for $500,000 in counterfeit debit card withdraws. Thank you for the hard work that went into this successful investigation!

Good work EPD!