EPD Searching For Father In Connection To Infant Son’s Death

The Evansville Police Department is currently looking for a man in connection to his infant son's death.

According to a press release made by the EPD,

On Thursday January 9, at around 7:50 A.M. A.M.R, Police and the Fire Department were called to 1371 E Illinois about an unresponsive infant. Upon arriving on scene, it was obvious the infant was deceased. Officers were able to gather information about the death from the mother, but the father had left before first responders arrived. The police department is currently looking for the father of the infant in connection to the child’s death. The father’s name is Jacob Wesley Bengert. He is a 28 year old white male. He was last seen wearing a blue New England Patriots shirt, black jogging pants and black and green Nike shoes. He is believed to be on foot, possibly in the area of the 1300 block of E. Illinois. Bengert may be suicidal and could possibly be armed. Anyone who sees Bengert is urged to call 911 immediately and report his location to authorities.

If you have any info on who this man is and where authorities can find him, contact the EPD Tip Line at (812) 435-6194, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).