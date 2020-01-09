Lesile Jones-hosted ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Reboot Coming to ABC

Get ready to freak out because one of the greatest game shows of the 20th century is returning to TV. Raise your hand if you lived for Supermarket Sweep, absolutely. ABC, which has been rebooting several game shows, is bringing back the supermarket mania with a very special host.

Former SNL writer and comedian Leslie Jones has been confirmed as host for the Supermarket Sweep reboot.

Years and years ago, from 1965 to 1967, ABC aired the original show. Most of you probably remember, like me, when an updated version aired on Lifetime in the early 1990s.

David Ruprecht's sweaters, oh my!

By the way, if you want a refresher, Buzzr is an all-game show channel on the Pluto TV streaming app.

Production on the new Supermarket Sweep will begin this spring with an airdate to be revealed later. They better get to stocking those hams, turkeys, and diapers pronto!