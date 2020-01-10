You Can Cook with Guy Fieri & Other Celebrity Chefs with New App

How many times have you been in your kitchen cooking and though, 'Man, if only Guy Fieri was here to help me'? Well, no you can cook right along with Guy and many other celebrities chefs with The Food Network's Kitchen App.

With this app, you can watch cooking classes, find recipes and cook with your favorite Food Network Celebrity Chefs like: Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri, Alton Brown, Ina Garten, Ree Drummond, Valerie Bertinelli, Molly Yeh and more.

If you want full access to the app, complete with cooking classes, grocery ordering and Q & A with your favorite chefs, you'll want to spring for the premium version.

The free version does offer a lot of good features, too.

There are live and on-demand cooking classes, kind of like Peloton for food!

Now, I'm going to have to get an Echo Show for my kitchen, so I can say, “Alexa, open Food Network Kitchen.”