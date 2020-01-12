You can enjoy pizza from 13 different eateries across the city of Evansville for just $8 all week long. Beginning today, January 12th and continuing through January 18th you can enjoy $8 pizzas all across the city and you can even win some cool prizes too. The catch is that you must have a passport to get the special price and to have the chance at prizes - but the good news is that they are free and available from EvansvilleEvents.com here. If you want to post to social media use #EvvPizzaWeek.

So where you can you enjoy an $8 specialty pizza during Pizza Week?

Once you finish all of your pizza, don't forget the antacids!