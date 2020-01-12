Pizza Week Has Arrived in Evansville And It’s Going To Be Delicious
You can enjoy pizza from 13 different eateries across the city of Evansville for just $8 all week long. Beginning today, January 12th and continuing through January 18th you can enjoy $8 pizzas all across the city and you can even win some cool prizes too. The catch is that you must have a passport to get the special price and to have the chance at prizes - but the good news is that they are free and available from EvansvilleEvents.com here. If you want to post to social media use #EvvPizzaWeek.
So where you can you enjoy an $8 specialty pizza during Pizza Week?
- Angelo's, 305 Main Street
- Bar Louie, 7700 Eagle Crest Blvd
- Bliss on 6th, 10 NW 6th Street
- Franco's, 270 N Green River Rd
- Franklin Street Pizza Factory, 2033 W Franklin Street
- Lombardi's New York Pizza and Wings, 3311 N Green River Rd
- Old Chicago, 6550 E Lloyd Expressway
- Pangea Kitchen, 111 S Green River Rd
- Pizza on Main, 606 N. Main Street
- Prime Time Pub & Grill, 8177 Bell Oaks Drive (Newbugh)
- Roca Bar North, 12301 Hwy 41 North
- Rounders Pizza, 510 W Mill Rd
- Steve's Una Pizza, 1005 St James Blvd
Once you finish all of your pizza, don't forget the antacids!
