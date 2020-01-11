18th Annual St. Louis Food and Wine Show Valentine’s Day Weekend

Wanna take a Valentine’s Day weekend getaway? St. Louis is offering their 18th annual largest international food and wine show featuring wine, craft beer, and gourmet tastings.

Enjoy the event of the year at the St. Louis Union Station with your significant other, family, or friends. You must be 21 and older to attend.

Depending on your budget, the event includes some upgrades or purchasing a first class ticket and begins Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14th through Sunday, February 16th.

*Remember, St. Louis, MO is on Central Standard Time.

Friday, Feb. 14th: The Grand Event: 7pm - 10pm - Cost: $225 per person

At The Grand Event, you will spend the evening sampling exceptional vintages from prominent domestic and international vintners while talking to our Schnucks Certified Specialists of Wine and Cicerones. The Grand Event guests will also enjoy gourmet hors d’oeuvres provided by Chef Russell with St. Louis Union Station. Cocktail attire recommended. Valet parking available. Must be 21 and older to attend.

Saturday, Feb. 15th: Event Details: 12 pm - 5 pm - $50 per person

The St. Louis Food and Wine ticket includes:

A full day of open tasting from over 700 wines and craft beers on the Main Floor.

Savory gourmet surprises around every corner.

A commemorative wine glass.

Valet parking available.

First Class Tickets: Saturday 12pm - 5 pm - $125 per person

The First Class ticket is ideal for guests looking for something out of the ordinary, or those who appreciate the opportunity to taste a wide selection of super-premium wines. The First Class ticket includes:

A full day of open tasting from more than 200 elite wines.

Access to more than 700 wines and craft beer plus food tastings on the Main Floor.

A commemorative wine glass.

Gourmet buffet selections from Chef Russell with St. Louis Union Station, featuring Schnucks premium desserts.

Valet parking available.

Sunday, Feb. 16th: Event Details: 11am - 4 pm - $50 per person

The St. Louis Food and Wine ticket is the perfect excuse to spend a carefree day discovering new flavors with family and friends. The St. Louis Food and Wine ticket includes:

A full day of open tasting from over 700 wines and craft beers on the Main Floor.

Savory gourmet surprises around every corner.

Join us for an hour of Yoga hosted by Yoga Buzz on Sunday morning at 10 am - included with Sunday ticket.

A commemorative wine glass.

Valet parking available

First Class Tickets - Sunday, February 16th - $125 per person

The First Class ticket is ideal for guests looking for something out of the ordinary, or those who appreciate the opportunity to taste a wide selection of super-premium wines. The First Class ticket includes:

A full day of open tasting from more than 200 elite wines.

Access to more than 700 wines and craft beer plus food tastings on the Main Floor.

A commemorative wine glass.

Gourmet buffet selections from Chef Russell with St. Louis Union Station, featuring Schnucks premium desserts.

Join us for an hour of Yoga hosted by Yoga Buzz on Sunday morning at 10 am - included with Sunday ticket.

Valet parking available.

The 18th Annual St. Louis Food and Wine Show is located at the St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market Street. For tickets and more information, visit the St. Louis Food and Wine Show website.

