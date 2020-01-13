Bend Gate Elementary in Henderson Seeking Suspect in Weekend Break In

Administrators at Bend Gate Elementary and the Henderson Police Department are asking for your help identifying and locating the suspect they caught on surveillance video early Saturday morning breaking into the building.

The school posted the following photo on their Facebook page Saturday morning:

Our media partner, Eyewitness News reports the suspect is believed to be a female juvenile who picked up a scooter and used it to damage property around the outside the building before making their way inside and vandalizing different areas of the school and stealing two power drills.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or the Crimestoppers Hotline at 270-831-1111.

[Source: Bend Gate Elementary on Facebook / Eyewitness News]