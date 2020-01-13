Write a Valentine to a Local Veteran at EVPL

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library invites the community to create a valentine for a local veteran at any of our eight EVPL locations, beginning today, January 13. For a second year, Valentines for Veterans offers the chance to write a message of thanks, encouragement, or support on provided cards and drop them off in our special mailboxes.

Valentines will be distributed to local veterans thanks to a partnership with VFW Post 1114. This is a chance to remember the sacrifices made by all veterans, especially those that live in our community. Creating valentines for veterans is also a chance for youth to learn about the role veterans play in our society and their achievements throughout history.

During the first year of Valentines for Veterans, more than 750 valentines were created at EVPL locations by the community for local veterans. Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has served our community for more than a century. With eight locations throughout Vanderburgh County, immediate access to hundreds of thousands of digital resources, and a dedicated team of library professionals, EVPL strives to create opportunities for you to discover, explore, and connect with your library.

