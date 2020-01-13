PAAWS in Newburgh Looking for Foster Homes for Puppies Dumped in a Garbage Bag

I have many thoughts and feelings about a human who dumps puppies - especially in the middle of winter in a trash bag. I will not air those thoughts and feelings here but you can take a stab at what kind of person I think would do such a terrible thing.

PAAWS

Fortunately, there are good humans in the world and the eight puppies were found and saved by the local animal rescue PAAWS. They are lovingly referred to as the Garbage Bag Gang. Well, this weekend, apparently the same person dumped four more puppies - presumably the rest of the litter - in the same area. And thankfully, they were rescued.

PAAWS is currently looking for foster and adoption homes for the sweet puppies. They are a shepherd mix and are about eight-weeks-old. They are also taking donations for their care. To foster or adopt, fill out an application.