Evansville Libraries Hosting 2nd Annual Valentines for Veterans

For the second straight year, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is offering you the chance to send a Valentine message to area veterans through their appropriately titled, "Valentine's for Veterans" program.

According the EVPL, the program gives you and your family the chance to "write a message of thanks, encouragement, or support" to veterans here in the Tri-State, but can also serve as a learning experience for kids to help them understand the role veterans play in society, and the sacrifices they made for our country.

To participate, stop by any of the eight library branches in Evansville between now and February 12th, and write your message on one of the Valentine's cards provided. Drop your completed card in the special mailbox at each location, and they'll make sure it gets to a local veteran in the area through a partnership with VFW Post 1114.

[Source: Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library]