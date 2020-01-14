New Scam Targeting Amazon Shoppers

Another new scam has been unleashed on the masses, this time involving Amazon.

According to WGRZ, scammers are targeting Amazon customers. People have been receiving emails from Amazon saying that their account is on hold, or they need to update their payment information. There's a link in the email that leads to a fake website that looks like it is Amazon.

You are encouraged to delete these emails as soon as possible, if you get one. Never open up suspicious links, and if you have any questions or concerns regarding your Amazon account, contact Amazon directly.

While the post below comes from authorities in New York, that doesn't mean that folks here in the Tri-State won't be affected by this type of scam in the future.