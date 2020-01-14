How to Score Free Nuggets from Chick-fil-A This Month

It's pretty obvious the Tri-State loves the food at Chick-fil-A. Drive down the Lloyd Expressway on any given day (except Sundays, of course), and you'll see a full parking lot along with a drive-thru line wrapped around the Crosspointe Boulevard location. I assume you'll see a similar sight once the new location on Evansville's west side opens up later this year. I'll also assume those lines will get even longer as the month goes on now that the popular chain is giving away free nuggets.

According to USA Today, Chick-fil-A is giving away free eight piece chicken nuggets to new and existing customers through their app. All you need to do is download the app and create an account by January 31st (2020). If you already have the app, simply log in before the end of the month and you get the deal too.

While the article doesn't specify how the deal will arrive, I'm assuming you'll receive a message on the app with a digital coupon you can use to get your free nuggs inside the restaurant, through the drive-thru, or when ordering through the app itself.

[Source: USA Today]