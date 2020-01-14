Baby Yoda Coming Soon to Build-A-Bear

Who else is obsessed, like beyond obsessed with Baby Yoda? The little scene-stealer from the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian has become an instant pop culture icon. He or she is cute and very powerful. Yes, I realize this is a huge spoiler if you haven't seen The Mandalorian, but you've seen the memes, so many memes.

If you are obsessed like me, you also know Baby Yoda merchandise, toys, and such are not readily available. And that's because the character was kept a secret and the series was released right on the cusp of the holiday season. Chances are if you have ordered something, it won't be right by your side until at least May.

But guess what? Build-a-Bear Workshop will be offering Baby Yoda bears much, much sooner. They will have "The Child" aka Baby Yoda in stores. Build-a-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said the retailer was on board almost the instant The Mandalorian started streaming in November.

Do kids still get presents for Easter? Just asking for a friend.