The 4th Annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk

You just can't go through life without enjoying chocolate, right? In downtown Newburgh, you're invited to shop and eat chocolates during their annual Chocolate Walk all to benefit the Newburgh Area Food Pantry!

Beginning on Friday, February 7th and continuing through Saturday, February 8th, begin your journey at any participating retailer. For a $10 donation (cash only**), you'll receive a Chocolate Walk Bag along with a guide listing all participants. Then, let the fun begin - shop, eat chocolates, have lunch at any downtown restaurant, and shop again while collecting more chocolates! (Life doesn't get any better than this!)

Your adventure can begin on Friday or Saturday or both! The kickoff time is Friday whenever the participating retailer opens their doors that day. The same applies on Saturday as well.

**Participating businesses can only accept cash for the Chocolate Walk bags. If you would like to use a card, we have created an online ticket for you to pay with card for the event. Online tickets can only be redeemed at the Historic Newburgh, Inc. office located at 333 State St, Unit B in Newburgh.

The Newburgh Chocolate Walk is sponsored by The Downtown Newburgh Business Collective and Historic Newburgh, Inc. Times of the event vary, but, most businesses will be opened 10 am - 5 pm.

Be sure to check historicnewburgh.org for the full list of participating retailers on February 1. You can also follow HNI on Facebook for more details.