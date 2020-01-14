Play Arcade Games and Help Out Riley Children’s Hospital Friday January 17th

High Score Saloon is kicking off 2020 with their first give back night of the year! They decided to start 2020 with a giveback night for Riley Children's Hospital, this Friday January 17th.

High Score Saloon is an arcade and bar in Downtown Evansville, and they are passionate about helping the community. This Friday you can help them raise money for riley Children's Hospital by showing up, playing some games and having a good time! They'll have a $4 cover at the door, your entire cover is a donation to Riley. Also any quarters put into the pinball machines will go to Riley as well.

We’re kicking off 2020 right with a benefit for one of the best organizations in our area. Riley has been giving care to sick and injured children in need for years and have a wonderful rapport with the families they benefit. We know about a dozen families that have benefitted from the care and hospitality they’ve been given from Riley and are sure y’all do too, so let’s help turn the tides for some kids and start their new year off right. We will be donating the entire $4 cover and 100% of all pinball money collected from the machines.

You can follow High Score Saloon on their Facebook page to keep up with their giveback nights, and check out the event page for their Riley giveback, here.