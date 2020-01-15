UPDATE: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15TH AT 8:15 A.M.

The Evansville Police Department has been informed Baize is with family out-of-state.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Evansville Police Department needs your help locating an Evansville man with mental health issues that's been missing since late November.

According to the report below from the EPD, 38-year-old Kevin Baize was last seen around 2:00 in the afternoon on November 27th, 2019 with an unknown female around the 200 block of West Buena Vista Road. The report says Baize has diagnosed mental health issues, although the exact diagnosis was not specified, and can become confused and disoriented when not on his medication which he did not take with him when he left that day.

If you see Baize, or have any information that could help the EPD and his family locate him, contact the EPD at 812-436-7979, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[Source: Evansville Police Department]