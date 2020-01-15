Perfect Backdrop for Valentine Pics Coming Soon to Downtown EVV

I absolutely loved how the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District decorated Main Street for Christmas. Many family photos were taken and I'm sure a lot of them were turned into Christmas cards. Well, the Downtown Evansville EIC has another card up their sleeve - A Valentine's Day card!

They shared this pic on their Facebook page, with the caption 'Coming soon'. Adam Trinkel is the Marketing & Events Director for Downtown Evansville EIC, and he told me, "Economic Improvement District is funding a temporary lighting installation that will make its debut in the next couple weeks. There won’t be any additional decorations beyond this temporary lighting installation. We are looking forward to seeing people take photos with it! Once we have more details I will be sure to pass them along."