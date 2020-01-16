MentorKids KY (Shaped by Faith)

Berly Tillman Sullivan the Executive Director of MentorKids KY, and Sydni Garrett, Recruitment and Program Coordinator talk about National Mentoring Month on Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe.

January is National Mentoring Month, and this year MentorKids Ky is celebrating sixteen years as a Christian Mentoring Agency and twenty seven years as a mentoring agency.

For National Mentoring Month they are spotlighting the incredible influence that mentors are having in their mentees’ lives. They encourage mentors to involve their mentees in their day to day work because one day that child will likely be Daviess County’s future leaders.

There are currently 7 children on their waiting list to be matched with a mentor. Maybe that's You!

