Wadesville IN Bride Marries at her Dad’s Hospital Bedside in Evansville

A local woman from Wadesville, IN and her fiancé moved their wedding date so her father could witness the ceremony while in the hospital at Ascension St. Vincent’s in Evansville.

Getting married is a special time and moment in a person’s life. But, having to plan out a wedding in less than 30 minutes while her dad, Steven Schweikhart, was in the ICU suffering from lung cancer wasn’t an easy task.

Shelby Schweikhart-Conville was devastated when she found out in December that her dad’s lung cancer had reoccurred and wasn’t responding to treatments and had “came back with a vengeance.”

On her Facebook post this January 2nd, Shelby wrote:

Not the idea I had in mind for a wedding, but Jared and I got married! We received the news less than a month ago, that my dads cancer had came back. And it came back with a vengeance. The cancer had taken over his lungs, and he is not responding to chemo. Knowing we exhausted every hope, we planned a wedding in the ICU in less than 30 min. It was the most beautiful, bittersweet moment of my life. My dad got to see his baby girl get married, and it meant the world to me that he was able to see it. Shortly after the wedding, my dad wanted to stop the life support. He’s still with us, and if you could continue praying for my family, I would so greatly appreciate it. Special thanks to the nursing staff at St. Vincent ICU, and my friends and family for making this all possible.

It was a touching ceremony, Shelby's dad handed each of the rings to his daughter and to his future-son-in-law. Then, the bride and groom shared a kiss and everyone in the room broke out with applause.

Shelby wrote on Facebook that her dad wanted to stop the life support shortly after the wedding ceremony.

The ceremony took place on December 29th. Check out the video here:

Shelby told sources that "he just keeps getting better every day." He's also eating, walking and talking. She added. “We’re just praying for a miracle.”

According to Shelby’s Facebook page, today (Jan. 16) her dad was to leave hospice and begin chemo. In her words,

"They did not expect him to make it out of the hospital when he came off life support. He is truly a miracle! Keep the prayers coming! We have a long journey ahead of us! He has been touched by God"

Our thoughts and prayers are with Shelby’s father, Steven, and all of Shelby's family. So many people have been touched by her story and we deeply hope for a miracle.

Source: People.com and Facebook