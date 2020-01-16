LinkedIn Ranks Evansville #5 in the Nation for Attracting Jobs

We already know that Evansville is one of the best places to live and work, and now the rest of the country is taking notice. LinkedIn has named Evansville as one of the top 5 cities in the nation, for attracting jobs. The site even says we are attracting talent away from bigger cities like Indianapolis and Chicago.

Top Companies in the Area:

Berry Global - Berry was established in 1967 and is now a global, publicly traded, multi-billion dollar public corporation.

Deaconess Health System - Deaconess has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report; specifically, Deaconess is tied as the number two hospital in Indiana, out of more than 160 hospitals statewide, and is the only ranked hospital in the region.

OneMain Financial - OneMain Financial is headquartered in Evansville, with central offices throughout the United States.

AstraZeneca - Is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business and their innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Vectren - Vectren utility operations delivers gas and/or electricity to more than one million customers in adjoining service territories that cover two-thirds of Indiana and west central Ohio.

In demand Job Titles in Evansville:

1. Salesperson

2. Project Manager

3. Account Manager

4. Administrative Assistant

5. Software Engineer

Join us for the Community Job Fair January 30, 2020 at the Holiday Inn Airport.