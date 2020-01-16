I've always felt a twinge of guilt when I ate a hamburger or pork chop; not as much with chicken or fish. I'm not really sure why but I want you to know that I'm being completely honest here!

My husband and I have always been meat consumers. I love cooking and animal products were part of almost every single meal. When my daughter was born, we were informed that she can't process protein like the rest of us so we'd have to cut back considerably on her protein intake and I started my plant-based journey. It wasn't until recently, though, that we watched The Game Changers on Netflix and my husband and I knew we needed to change our eating habits. The benefits were there staring us in the face: feel better, live longer, environmental conservation, and no guilt if you eat a carrot.

It's completely overwhelming so we decided to start small. We'd eat at least ONE plant-based meal a week. And, we'd start trying out meat substitutes. I've read that they are kind of like the nicotine patch for meat-eaters; a crutch if you will. But, if it helps then why not?

It was almost instantly after we decided to dip our toe into the world of "reducetarianism" that several major food chains introduced plant-based menu items. SCORE.

This morning, while driving to work I remembered that I forgot my breakfast, so I decided to try out one of the newer plant-based "meat" options. I passed Hardee's on the way in and since they are home to the original Beyond Thick Burger, I opted for a Beyond Sausage Biscuit that debuted this past fall.

The Original Beyond Thickburger® is made with a Beyond Burger® patty from the folks at <a class="w3-footer-link" href="https://www.beyondmeat.com/" target="_blank">BEYOND MEAT®</a>. The Beyond Burger® is the world’s first plant-based burger designed to look, cook, and satisfy like beef that is made without GMOs, soy, and gluten. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger and packs 20 grams of plant-based protein.

The sausage biscuit has a traditional Hardee's biscuit with a Beyond sausage patty and egg if you want it. I asked for egg because I'm not that far down the rabbit hole... YET.

Ash

The price point was in line with its meat counterpart. It cost $3.50 where the traditional sausage biscuit is $2.69. Less than $1 more - not terrible. They had to make it special - not too many folks here in the BBQ Capital of the World opt for plant-based meat yet but when she handed it to me and I got it in the car, it smelled amazing. I couldn't wait to dig in. I got to work and settled. I took the first bite and as a lifelong sausage and egg biscuit eater, it was surreal. I couldn't tell the difference. It tastes exactly like sausage. It has the same consistency of sausage. I even ate some of the sausage without the egg or biscuit and it was so so so good.

I'm not a spokesperson for Hardee's or the plant-based industry. I am just a reducetarian who is trying to do the best I can out here. If you are in the same boat and are craving some good old comfort food for breakfast, it's definitely worth checking out. Although, if you are trying to be health-conscious, I'd glance at the nutritional info first. Weighing in at 530 calories (without the egg), 14 grams of saturated fat, and 1270mg of sodium, it's not like you are eating a spinach salad for breakfast! But at least you don't have to feel guilty about eating some pea protein instead of a cute little oinker!

Check out the nutrition information here.