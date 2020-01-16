A Luxury Treehouse Resort Is Coming To Gatlinburg

As if you needed another reason to visit the Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg is getting a treehouse resort.

Yes, a treehouse resort. A luxury one, at that!

According to Simplemost, the host of Animal Planet's "Treehouse Masters," Pete Nelson is behind this new Gatlinburg project. The treehouse resort will be called Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek and is set to open in spring 2020.

Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek will feature 8 treehouses. Each treehouse will feature its own unique layout and will come with "resort-style amenities." While the resort is still under construction, you can see what each treehouse will look like through floor plans here.

Pete Nelson has built several treehouse resorts throughout the country, so take a look below at some of the ones he has built to get a taste of what you can expect from Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg.

Ready to book your trip yet? I sure am! Unfortunately we have a little bit of a wait, as Treehouse Grove will open later this spring. Good news though, it will be open for the beautiful fall view of the Smoky Mountains this year. I can only imagine how fast those will book up. Currently, they are not accepting reservations. However, you can visit the link here to sign up for their VIP email list so you can be the first to know when treehouses become available to rent.