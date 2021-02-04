This Pigeon Forge Cabin Has An Unbelievable Indoor Cavern Pool

This may look like an ordinary cabin on the outside, but inside is a sight to behold...especially the pool.

We have highlighted several places to stay in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge area of the Smoky Mountains in the past. From cabins with indoor pools to treehouses high in the mountains, there are so many options for you when planning a visit. However, I just found one cabin that blew me away and all it took was looking at photos off the pool.

This 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom cabin sleeps up to 12 guests, so be prepared to begin planning a road trip with everyone. Along with the gorgeous mountain views, this cabin also offers a 12-person theater room, a virtual pinball arcade with 200+ games, and a 2-player seated classic arcade console for entertainment, a massive fully equipped kitchen, a beautiful living area, and private bathrooms for all of the high-end rustic bedrooms.

However, the one thing that really stands out about this cabin is the real reason why you and your friends will want to stay here. It has a HUGE indoor private pool that is designed to look like a cave. According to the listing on Cabins For You,

It features a miner’s shaft entry, a cascading waterfall that comes out of the ceiling into the middle of the pool, snack stools and bar area built into the cave wallscape, an 18-inch kiddie pool with lighted waterspout bubbler, low-voltage lighting to show off the cave walls and ceiling, adjustable pool light colors, a rope bridge to swim under and circular 4-foot pool area, and a 6-person seating area with built-in benches for bags and towels.

I'd be willing to bet that you have never stayed in a cabin quite like this before. You can find out more about this unique Pigeon Forge cabin by clicking on the listing page here. You can also get a sneak peak inside the cabin and the cavern pool by looking at the gallery below!