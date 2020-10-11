Make sure to pack pants with and elastic waistband on your next trip to Music City because butter-lovin' queen of southern cooking, Paula Deen, is expanding her Family Kitchen to Nashville.

The new location will be the fifth, and by far the closest to Tri-State. Until now, the closest location was in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The other locations are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Foley, Alabama (just north of Orange Beach), and Branson, Missouri.

According to the video below Paula posted on the restaurant's Facebook page, the Nashville location is scheduled to open October 26th, and will be located next to the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.

As Paula said, the new location will serve meals "family style" meaning larger portions of food will be brought to the table and everyone shares it like the way it's done at the Log Inn in Evansville.

The menu for the Nashville location isn't available on the restaurant's website, but if it's anything like the menu for the Pigeon Forge location, you'll be in for some good eats when you stop in.

The location will be serve both lunch and dinner with options including fried chicken, pot roast, and chicken and dumplings, with sides and desserts. Is your mouth watering all of sudden too? Just me? Alrighty then.

Even though we have to wait until October 26th (2020) to get a taste of what I imagine will be delicious food, let's take a look inside, and outside, so we know what we're looking for next time we head to Nashville.

[Source: Paula Deen's Family Kitchen - Nashville, TN on Facebook]