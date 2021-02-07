Gatlinburg SkyBridge To Become A Lighted ‘Tunnel of Love’ All February

If you're planning on visiting Gatlinburg this month, there will be some extra love in the air.

One of Gatlinburg's most popular attractions is the SkyBridge. It's a bridge that stretches 680 feet across a deep valley with a height of 105 feet at it's midpoint. Plus there's 30 feet of double glass panes that you walk across to make it even more exciting. People from all over go to visit the SkyBridge, and rightfully so.

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge made a pretty cool announcement that all February long, the "Love Is In The Air" event will return. This is really cool. They have transformed the SkyBridge into a tunnel of love!

According to their website:

Guests will be greeted at the top of the SkyLift by a 30-foot tree of lights with illuminated decorations across the SkyDeck overlooking Gatlinburg, all leading up to a "Tunnel of Love" created with 18,000 red and white lights on the SkyBridge.

Beneath the bridge will be giant custom-welded hearts. Oh, and those 30-foot tall tree of lights and twinkling lights that were mentioned above will be synced to classic Motown and soul artists to really boost the love in the air.

Gatlinburg SkyBridge

I think this is a fantastic idea that they have here. Think about it, the SkyBridge has been a hot spot for so many couples to get engaged over the years. According to a press release, Park General Manager Randy Watson. “That’s why this event seems like a natural fit for us and a celebration of what we see here every day, and what better time than when everybody could use a little love?”

He's absolutely right. I think it will make for a very special and memorable Valentine's Day destination. How about you?