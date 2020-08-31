Planning A Trip To The Smoky Mountains? Here’s When The Fall Colors Will Peak

Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are hot tourist destinations for Tri-Staters in the fall. It's hard to beat the view that time of year.

Soaking in all of the beautiful fall colors among the Smoky Mountains is something that I think everyone should do at least once. The peace and tranquility of the views are worth the trip along. Not to mention all of the other things that you can see and do in that area.

If you're one of the many who are planning on going to the Smoky Mountains this fall to soak in the fall colors, this piece of information that I am about to present you with might help with when you plan that trip.

According to Knox News, some of the leaves in the Smoky Mountains will begin to change as early as mid-September. These are leaves in the highest elevations such as Clingman's Dome and Mount LeConte. Over the following weeks and months, the colors will begin to "cascade" down the mountains and into the valley. So when should you plan on booking your trip to the Smoky Mountains? Knox News reports:

Gatlinburg TN Guide forecasts that the fall colors will be on track to peak from mid-October until mid-November. The Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is planning for peak season to be Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.

There you have it. If you want the best fall views of the Smoky Mountains, you might want to plan your trip in October into mid-November. If you're looking for some things to do on your trip. Check out the galleries below for some fun ideas!