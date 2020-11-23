Check Out This Luxury Treehouse Resort In Gatlinburg

As if you needed another reason to visit the Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg has a treehouse resort.

Yes, a treehouse resort. A luxury one, at that!

According to Simplemost, the host of Animal Planet's "Treehouse Masters," Pete Nelson is behind this new Gatlinburg project. The treehouse resort is called Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek and it opened in spring 2020.

Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek features 8 treehouses. Each treehouse will feature its own unique layout and will come with "resort-style amenities." These jaw-dropping treehouses are nestled in the Heart of the Smoky Mountains.

These treehouses all have internet, have private bathrooms, heat and air conditioning, and are all located not too far away from all of the attractions in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

I know we have a lot of people here in the Tri-State who enjoy traveling to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge for vacation. Staying in a luxury treehouse would make for a fun new experience for you. As you know, the views are always great no matter what time of year you choose to visit. I can't think of a more unique way to stay in the Smoky Mountains than by sleeping up in the trees like this.

For more information and rates on the treehouses at Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek, click here! You can take a peak at the 8 treehouses in the photos below.