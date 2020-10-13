Gatlinburg Opening New Scenic ‘SkyTrail’ Connecting Both Sides Of The SkyBridge This Fall

Gatlinburg's newest attraction is one that will allow you to soak up views of the Smokies, SkyBridge and iconic SkyLift this fall.

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is adding a new attraction called the "SkyTrail," a scenic walkway along Crockett Mountain that connects both sides of the SkyBridge. SkyTrial is a half-elevated boardwalk, half paved walking path that will make a for a perfect view of the Smokies this fall.

SkyTrial will be opening in two phases. Phase 1 of the SkyTrail, featuring the elevated boardwalk, will open later this Fall. No exact date has been announce thus far. According to their website, "This quarter of a mile roundtrip walkway will boast unmatched views of the record-breaking Gatlinburg SkyBridge, and panoramic Smoky Mountain vistas."

Phase 2 of the SkyTrail will be completed in Spring of 2021. This will feature elevated viewing platforms, rope bridges, more walking paths, and of course- stunning mountain views. The trail will then be accessible from either direction, the east side's wooden boardwalk and the west side's natural walking path. The full length of the SkyTrail be a will be an one-third mile walk.

You can see a sneak peak of the SkyTrail in the gallery below: