Pigeon Forge is a great destination for a family vacation with plenty of things and attractions to keep everyone in your squad happy. Of course it's also home to Dolly Parton's theme park, Dollywood, but if you didn't figure it out by now, that's not the only theme park they offer.

I recently found out about Lumberjack Feud, a lumberjack-themed park owned by the last person you think would own a lumberjack-themed park — Paula Deen. Yes, the same Paula Deen who's not afraid to put butter on anything and everything. You'd think if Paula Deen was going to put her name on a theme park, it would be one themed around food and cooking. Truth be told, if she did have a food-themed park, I'd totally go. Imagine floating on a lazy river made of gravy on a raft shaped like a stick of butter, or a scoop of mashed potatoes. Paula if you're reading this, you can have that idea free of charge. You're welcome.

Let's take a look at a few of the different attractions Lumberjack Feud has to offer to keep you and the family entertained if you decide to make the trip.