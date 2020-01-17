How You Can Help Logan’s Promise Continue Their Safe Ride Program

Since beginning their Safe Ride Home Program a couple of years ago, Logan's Promise has seen participation in that program grow steadily. Most recently that saw a big jump from just over 120 people over Thanksgiving weekend to 607 on New Year's Eve which is incredible. That obviously means people are not only hearing the message, but buying into it. More importantly, it means there are fewer people driving on the road that shouldn't be, making everyone safer.

If you're not familiar with the Safe Ride Program, several times throughout the year, usually during major holiday weekends, or big events where there's a likelihood a large group of people will be drinking (Guns & Hoses, SWIRCA BrewFest, etc.), Logan's Promise will team with a local taxi company, or more recently, Lyft, to cover the cost of a ride home for people who live in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson Counties who have had anything to drink and don't need to get behind the wheel.

It's a fantastic program, one that Logan's Promise would like to continue for years to come. But they're going to need our help to do it.

Remember that 607 number I mentioned earlier? That's a really great number considering the potential of what could have happened if any one of the 607 people decided they were "good enough" to get themselves home, but it's also one that comes with a hefty price tag. A $15,170 price tag to be exact. One that Logan's Promise will gladly pay over and over again as long as they have the funds to cover it. That's where you and I come in.

As you look over your budget, I encourage you to consider setting some money aside as a donation to Logan's Promise. It doesn't have to be thousands of dollars. Heck, it doesn't have to be hundreds. If you have $20 bucks to spare, throw it their way when you can. If you're a business owner, or work for a company you know is always looking to support local non-profits, this would be a great opportunity to have your business's name attached to a great cause.

Donations can easily be made anytime online through PayPal. Hit the button below to make a contribution and help keep Tri-State roads safer. You can also reach out to Logan's Promise directly to ask about making a donation, or becoming a corporate sponsor, through their Facebook page.