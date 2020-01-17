Where does your loyalty lie?

I never thought about how much I trust certain brands before until now. You know when you go to the store, you probably buy the same brand of certain items without thinking. I remember going to the store with my parents and not thinking twice about the fact they buy certain brands of toothpaste and now I buy that same kind. It was like a learned behavior.

As an adult, I utilize Amazon, Target, and Netflix (just to name a few) to get through every day life. I was on LinkedIn and saw this headline about trusted brands and of course I was nosy and decided to read about it. It really changed my perspective!

According to a Morning Consultant survey, "How much do you trust each brand to do what is right?" here are the top 25 most trusted brands in America.

1 USPS Score: 42.0% 2 Amazon Score: 38.8% 3 Google Score: 37.9%

11 Dove Score: 34.1% 12 Tide Score: 34.1% 13 Ziploc Score: 33.8% 14 Clorox Score: 33.6% 15 FedEx Score: 33.4%