25 Most Trusted Brands in America

Where does your loyalty lie?

I never thought about how much I trust certain brands before until now. You know when you go to the store, you probably buy the same brand of certain items without thinking. I remember going to the store with my parents and not thinking twice about the fact they buy certain brands of toothpaste and now I buy that same kind. It was like a learned behavior.

As an adult, I utilize Amazon, Target, and Netflix (just to name a few) to get through every day life. I was on LinkedIn and saw this headline about trusted brands and of course I was nosy and decided to read about it. It really changed my perspective!

According to a Morning Consultant survey, "How much do you trust each brand to do what is right?" here are the top 25 most trusted brands in America.

1
USPS
Score: 42.0%
2
Amazon
Score: 38.8%
3

Google

Score: 37.9%
4

PayPal

Score: 36.5%
5

Weather Channel

Score: 36.3%
6

Chick-Fil-A

Score: 36.2%
7
The Hershey Company
Score: 36.1%
8

UPS

Score: 36.1%
9
Cheerios
Score: 35.9%
10
M&M's
Score: 34.8%
11
Dove
Score: 34.1%
12
Tide
Score: 34.1%
13
Ziploc
Score: 33.8%
14
Clorox
Score: 33.6%
15
FedEx
Score: 33.4%
16
Tylenol
Score: 33.0%
17

Colgate

Score: 33.0%
18

Crest

Score: 32.9%
19

AAA

Score: 32.9%
20
National Geographic
Score: 32.8%
21
Netflix
Score: 32.7%
22

Heinz Ketchup

Score: 32.7%
23

Campbell Soup

Score: 32.7%
24

Home Depot

Score: 32.6%
25

Walmart
Score: 32.5%
