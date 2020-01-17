Miracle for Moore Benefit Dinner and Auction

Jason Moore, a close friend of the Townsquare Media family is currently fighting for his life in the ICU with acute pancreatitis accompanied by multi-system organ failure. He is facing lengthy hospital stays, surgeries and procedures, physical & occupational therapies and the family needs our help!

Jason is married to his wife Cassie of 12 years.Together they have a son, Hudson (8) and a daughter, Harper (7). Join us for a BBQ dinner by Hawg N Sauce, a silent & live auction, as well live entertainment while surrounded by the beauty of the Dream Car Museum! All proceed are going to help benefit Jason Moore and the Moore family in their time of crisis.

Saturday, February 8, 2020

Silent Auction: 5:30pm-6:30pm

Program Begins at 6:30

Dream Car Museum

2400 N. Heidelbach Ave

Evansville, IN 47711

Tickets - $50/person or $400 for table of 8

For more info contact: Margaret Herrmann margaret@dreamcarmuseum.com.