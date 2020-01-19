How You Can Help Cover Funeral Costs for 6-Year-Old Boonville Girl Killed by Falling Tree

The family of 6-year-old Elliana Cobb now have the incredibly difficult task of living their lives without her after she died in a tragic accident Saturday.

According to Eyewitness News, deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. and attempted to save her. Unfortunately, despite their best effort, she died at the scene. No other details have been released at this time.

Now, Elliana's parents must do something no parent should ever have to do, bury their child. Which is not cheap.

But you can help.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Elliana's family to help cover the cost of her funeral expenses with a goal of $8,000. If you have a few bucks to spare, hit the button below to donate it to the family

Our thoughts go out to Elliana's family during this difficult time.