Evansville’s Collin Clarke Gets To Work Out With WWE Superstar Lacey Evans

Collin Clarke has made a name for himself here in the Tri-State and the body building world. His love for the WWE got the attention of one WWE Superstar while they were in town.

Smack Down Superstar Lacey Evans spent some of the day last Friday with Collin before the show at the Ford Center. They worked out together, talked WWE, and discussed how dreams come true. I can't tell you enough how awesome this is. Such a great gesture on the part of Lacey. I'm sure that it was a day that neither of them will soon forget!

Check out how Collin Clarke got to spend the day with a WWE Superstar: