Last year, the Downtown Evansville Economic District kept things hopping, and they already have the calendar filling up for 2020.

We have the dates and theme for the summer Night on Main events. Each of the nights will feature a downtown business and non-profit. This year's theme is 2020 Summer Games, so I'm guessing we'll have some fun competitions to partake in! All of the Night on Main events are for 21+.

Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.

Join us for a night of fun with Peephole Bar & Grill on the 200 block of Main Street. A portion of the event net proceeds will benefit the Vanderburgh Humane Society, Inc.

Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.

Join us for a night of fun with High Score Saloon on the 300 block of Main Street. A portion of the event net proceeds will benefit the EVSC Foundation.

Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.

Join us for a night of fun with Kevin's Backstage Bar and Grill on the 500 block of Main Street. A portion of the event net proceeds will benefit 911 Gives Hope.