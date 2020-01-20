Warrick County Teacher Needs T-Shirts for Weighted Blanket She’s Making for a Special Needs Student

A Warrick County teacher who works with students with "significant social and emotional needs" is currently working on a project for one of those students, and she needs our help to finish it.

Laura Gossman works at the Warrick County Education Center on Highway 261 across from Castle High School and recently made herself a weighted blanked by tearing old t-shirts into strips and crocheting them together like yarn. Here's what the finished product looks like:

(Laura Gossman)

One of Laura's students has fallen in love with the blanket, and Laura is looking to surprise them with one of their own. But, she needs a lot of t-shirts to make it happen. That's where we come in.

If you have any old t-shirts laying around that you don't need for whatever reason, consider giving them to Laura to help her finish her project instead of donating them to another organization (or if you have enough, give some to both!). When we talked to her about it Monday morning, she said the shirts can be dropped off at the Warrick Education Center, or she can arrange a day and time to get them from you if you e-mail her at lgossman@warrick.k12.in.us. Check out our complete interview with Laura below.

You can find the Warrick Education Center at 3199 IN-261, Newburgh, IN 47630.