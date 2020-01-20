What’s Cookin’? Kentucky Legend’s Ham and Bean Stew [Recipe]

Today on our What's Cookin'? segment now presented by Cooking 101, we are serving up a Kentucky Legend recipe that is the perfect winter comfort food. Here's how to make Ham and Bean Stew.

Kentucky Legend

HAM AND BEAN STEW



3 tbsp olive oil

3 cups chopped Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Black Forest Ham

1 onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh thyme

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

1 1/2 lb potatoes, chopped

2 cups sodium-reduced chicken broth

2 cans (14 oz each) baked beans

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Heat oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook ham, onion, celery, carrots, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper for 5 to 8 minutes or until ham starts to brown and vegetables start to soften.

In slow cooker, combine ham mixture, potatoes, chicken broth, baked beans and bay leaves.

Cover and cook on Low for 3 to 4 hours or until thickened and potatoes are tender. Remove and discard bay leaves. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Tip: Serve with crusty bread and green salad.