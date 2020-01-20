Whoever your favorite football team may be, you’ll find them all at the Pro Football Hall of Fame including Evansville’s Bob Griese who played for the Miami Dolphins.

During my visit to see my sister who lives in northeastern Ohio, Mike and I decided to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame in nearby Canton. We’re sooo glad we got to see our favorite teams!

Pic below: Bust of Evansville's Bob Griese who played quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

Pic below: Here's just one of the fun pics taken at the Pro Football Hall of Fame with me in my Colts jacket and Mike in his Chiefs jacket.

Peyton Manning’s jersey worn 9/28/2003 against the Saints

You'll find hundreds of displays of all the football teams including Super Bowl rings from each of the winning teams. Unfortunately, I didn't snap a pic of those. Mike and I engaged in a fun football trivia game with other visitors and the winners won football cards of famous football players. It was fun and educational, too.

If you love to travel and love football, definitely, put the Pro Football Hall of Fame on your bucket list of places to go located in Canton, Ohio.

*The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, won their conference games this past weekend and will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2nd! Halftime performances will be Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.